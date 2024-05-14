Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woman taken to hospital after police incident involving reported gunshot in Batemoor, Sheffield

A woman has been taken to hospital after last night’s police incident on a Sheffield estate, say officers investigating the incident

South Yorkshire Police were called to Batemoor, in the south of the city, at 11.20pm last night after reports of a gun being fired, and are still on the scene today, as investigations continue on White Thorn View.

Now, in a new development, police have confirmed that a woman has been wounded in the incident - but it is thought she was hurt by a knife, rather than a gun.

File picture show an ambulance. Photo: David Kessen, National World

They said: “A 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries consistent with a knife wound.”

Her condition is not known at this stage.

The National Police Air Service were also sent to the scene to try to find a suspect in the area, with a helicopter sent out to assist with the search.

Firearms officers and dog handlers were reported to have been on the scene last night and part of the estate is still taped off today while officers carry out their investigations.

Police are appealing for information on the incident, and have issued an incident number for anyone who is able to provide information.