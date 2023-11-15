Turkish Baths 1877: Reopening date announced for Victorian baths in Sheffield city centre
The reopening date has been confirmed for the historic Turkish baths in Sheffield city centre which have been closed for more than four years.
The Victorian baths off Glossop Road, now operating under the new name of Turkish Baths 1877, are set to welcome back visitors from tomorrow, Thursday, November 16.
The Victoria Street venue, which is part of the old Glossop Road Baths, had been a popular attraction since opening as Spa 1877 following a major renovation back in 2004.
But it was closed suddenly in September 2019 by its then owner Steven Wilkinson, amid a row over bus gate fines which he said were damaging the business.
The baths have now been taken over by Hazel Wheatley, who said some of the old staff have returned under the new business, called Turkish Baths 1877.
It will open initially between Thursday and Sunday each week, with mixed sessions on Sundays and Thursday evenings, and women-only sessions at other times.
Vouchers are available to buy via the website but Ms Wheatley has said she will not be able to honour unused vouchers from Spa 1877 as she has taken over the lease but not the old business.
Turkish Baths 1877 will offer scrubs, massages, facials and hot stone therapy, among other treatments.
Visitors will be able to use the plunge pool, sauna, ice chamber and steam room, and there will be a relaxation area with herbal teas and flavoured water available.