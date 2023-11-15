Visitors will be able to use the plunge pool, sauna, ice chamber and steam room, with a range of treatments available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The reopening date has been confirmed for the historic Turkish baths in Sheffield city centre which have been closed for more than four years.

The Victorian baths off Glossop Road, now operating under the new name of Turkish Baths 1877, are set to welcome back visitors from tomorrow, Thursday, November 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Victoria Street venue, which is part of the old Glossop Road Baths, had been a popular attraction since opening as Spa 1877 following a major renovation back in 2004.

But it was closed suddenly in September 2019 by its then owner Steven Wilkinson, amid a row over bus gate fines which he said were damaging the business.

The baths have now been taken over by Hazel Wheatley, who said some of the old staff have returned under the new business, called Turkish Baths 1877.

It will open initially between Thursday and Sunday each week, with mixed sessions on Sundays and Thursday evenings, and women-only sessions at other times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turkish Baths 1877 will offer scrubs, massages, facials and hot stone therapy, among other treatments.