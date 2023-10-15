Turkish Baths 1877: Historic former Spa 1877 venue in Sheffield city centre set to reopen soon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Historic Turkish baths in Sheffield city centre are finally set to reopen more than four years after they closed suddenly.
Spa 1877 on Victoria Street, just off Glossop Road, shut in September 2019, with the owner at the time, Steven Wilkinson, blaming the bus gates on Glossop Road for driving down business.
It was due to reopen in spring 2022 under a new operator, Town and Country Holistic Spas and Hotels Ltd, but those plans fell through after a dispute between Town and Country and Mr Wilkinson, the building's long-term leaseholder.
Now the historic premises, which were part of Glossop Road Baths and are said to boast the world's oldest Victorian Turkish baths, are set to welcome back customers under a new name - Turkish Baths 1877.
When are Sheffield's historic Turkish baths set to open again?
A Facebook page has been created, giving people a sneak peek inside the premises as the makeover nears completion, with the venue scheduled to reopen in November.
Announcing the impending reopening, Hazel Wheatley wrote: "Sheffield’s best kept secret since 1877 has a new lease of life and I can’t wait to re open the doors next month!
"Please follow on Facebook and Instagram to see the unveiling of the historic Victorian Turkish Baths in the heart of Sheffield, bringing back traditional treatments and experiences."
Hazel Wheatley's Facebook page describes how her former roles include make-up artist and hair designer at Halo by Hazel, event and sales manager at Hirst Priory, and lecturer in beauty therapy at North Lindsey College.
Turkish Baths 1877 is described on its Facebook page as an 'ancient health & wellness retreat in the heart of Sheffield'. It states that it will be stocking local products by Sheffield Skincare Company and Four Twentea CBD Tea.
What has happened since Spa 1877 closed in 2019?
Following the closure of Spa 1877 back in 2019, a number of customers complained that they had unused vouchers for which they had yet to receive a refund.
Town and Country had said it would offer a Turkish bath experience to anyone with a proof of purchase made through the previous operator as a ‘goodwill gesture’
The Star reported how after the spa closed in 2019, it went on the market with an asking price of £695,000. It was put back up for sale last year, with the asking price reduced to £595,000.
The sales brochure described the property as a ‘superb’ spa facility, measuring 6,500 sq ft and including a beauty therapy area with 11 treatment rooms, and a Turkish baths with seven sensory areas.