Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Historic Turkish baths in Sheffield city centre are finally set to reopen more than four years after they closed suddenly.

The old Spa 1877 site off Glossop Road in Sheffield city centre has been described as having the world's oldest Turkish baths. The historic venue is set to reopen in November 2023 as Turkish Baths 1877

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spa 1877 on Victoria Street, just off Glossop Road, shut in September 2019, with the owner at the time, Steven Wilkinson, blaming the bus gates on Glossop Road for driving down business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was due to reopen in spring 2022 under a new operator, Town and Country Holistic Spas and Hotels Ltd, but those plans fell through after a dispute between Town and Country and Mr Wilkinson, the building's long-term leaseholder.

Now the historic premises, which were part of Glossop Road Baths and are said to boast the world's oldest Victorian Turkish baths, are set to welcome back customers under a new name - Turkish Baths 1877.

Former owner Steve Wilkinson inside Spa 1877, off Glossop Road, in Sheffield city centre, before it closed in 2019. It is set to reopen soon under a new operator as Turkish Baths 1877

When are Sheffield's historic Turkish baths set to open again?

A Facebook page has been created, giving people a sneak peek inside the premises as the makeover nears completion, with the venue scheduled to reopen in November.

Announcing the impending reopening, Hazel Wheatley wrote: "Sheffield’s best kept secret since 1877 has a new lease of life and I can’t wait to re open the doors next month!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Please follow on Facebook and Instagram to see the unveiling of the historic Victorian Turkish Baths in the heart of Sheffield, bringing back traditional treatments and experiences."

Hazel Wheatley's Facebook page describes how her former roles include make-up artist and hair designer at Halo by Hazel, event and sales manager at Hirst Priory, and lecturer in beauty therapy at North Lindsey College.

Turkish Baths 1877 is described on its Facebook page as an 'ancient health & wellness retreat in the heart of Sheffield'. It states that it will be stocking local products by Sheffield Skincare Company and Four Twentea CBD Tea.

What has happened since Spa 1877 closed in 2019?

Following the closure of Spa 1877 back in 2019, a number of customers complained that they had unused vouchers for which they had yet to receive a refund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town and Country had said it would offer a Turkish bath experience to anyone with a proof of purchase made through the previous operator as a ‘goodwill gesture’

The Star reported how after the spa closed in 2019, it went on the market with an asking price of £695,000. It was put back up for sale last year, with the asking price reduced to £595,000.