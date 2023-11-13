Storm Debi: Warning of wind gusts of 52mph in Sheffield as storm looks set to hit city during school run
Storm Debi is set to hit Sheffield today
A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sheffield today as Storm Debi looks set to hit the city.
The warning is for wind, with gusts of 52mph forecast at around 3pm - just as many parents and carers will be on the afternoon school run.
According to the Met Office, wet and windy weather associated with Storm Debi will move northeastwards across the UK today, bringing with it 'potentially damaging' wind gusts.
Heavy rain is expected in Sheffield until around 8am with wind gusts gradually increasing in strength until they reach around 52 mph at 3pm.
There is a low chance of rain in Sheffield from 8pm onwards today, with the wind the main concern today.
Winds should ease overnight and Tuesday is expected to be bright with sunshine and occasionally heavy showers.
Catcliffe in Rotherham is still dealing with the aftermath of Storm Babet last month.
It destroyed homes in the village, with residents having to be evacuated in the middle of the night as water levels rose.