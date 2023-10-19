The baths experience there will include traditional hot steam rooms, a modern sauna and ice chamber, a plunge pool, relaxation area, and treatment and scrub rooms

The new operator of Sheffield's historic Turkish Baths has said she wants them to 'belong to the people', as she outlined her exciting plans.

The historic Turkish baths on Victoria Street, off Glossop Road, Sheffield, are due to reopen in mid November as Turkish Baths 1877. The new operator Hazel Wheatley, who is looking for staff, has spoken about her plans for the venue.

Hazel Wheatley has taken the helm at the old Spa 1877 site, now rebranded as Turkish Baths 1877, which she hopes to open in mid-November.

The site on Victoria Street, off Glossop Road, was part of the old Glossop Road Baths. It has been shut since being closed suddenly in September 2019 by the previous operator.

The Turkish baths there, built in 1877, are among the last remaining in Britain and are said to be the oldest surviving Turkish baths from the Victorian era.

What treatments will be available at reopened Turkish baths in Sheffield city centre?

Ms Wheatley described how she had leapt at the chance to reopen what she called one of Sheffield's 'best kept secrets', where she plans to offer a mixture of traditional and modern therapies.

She said the baths experience there will include traditional hot steam rooms, a modern sauna and ice chamber, a plunge pool, relaxation area, and treatment and scrub rooms.

The Victorian Turkish baths at what was once the Glossop Road Baths in Sheffield city centre are reopening as Turkish Baths 1877, with traditional hot steam rooms, a modern sauna and ice chamber, plunge pool, relaxation area, treatment and scrub rooms. Photo: Turkish Baths 1877

Ms Wheatley, who has 30 years of experience in the beauty, hair and hospitality industries, said: "I've worked hard to breathe life back into this ancient gem. I knew as soon as I walked through the doors that this place had something quite unique and special to offer visitors both locally and from further afield.

"Turkish Baths 1877 will be delving into its past and bringing together a simple selection of signature treatments including foam scrubs, massage, herbal teas and local products.

Turkish baths are 'part of the fabric of this great city'

"Having undergone installation of new energy efficient heating systems, contemporary branding and introduction of signature treatments using the local Sheffield Skincare company, we can’t wait to welcome you all.

"We will be offering a range of affordable bookings from a two-hour baths experience to full packages with treatments. There will be something for everyone to come and explore the history of this ancient ritual."

The Turkish baths are the last surviving feature of the old Glossop Baths, the upper floors of which are now flats. They were saved following a public campaign in the late 1980s.

Ms Wheatley said: "We want the Turkish Baths 1877 to belong to the people of Sheffield. It's bigger than me, it's part of the fabric of this great city. And we want visitors to fall in love with it all over again."

Plans for future expansion, including new café, and jobs available

Turkish Baths 1877 will initially open from Thursday to Sunday, with both female only and mixed sessions.

There are plans to extend the treatment rooms and therapies, and the Baths Saloon Café in the basement, which will be available to hire for corporate events and celebrations, is due to open in early 2024.