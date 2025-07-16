Ecclesfield: Tributes paid to 14-year-old boy who will 'never be forgotten' after horror motorbike crash
The youngster, named locally as Dalton, died after an off-road pitbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a black Ford Mondeo on Tunwell Avenue, Ecclesfield, at 6.14pm on Monday, July 14.
Emergency services were quick to the scene and the teenager was rushed to hospital.
However, despite medical personnel's best efforts, the boy tragically died.
Countless floral tributes have been left alongside Tunwell Avenue, including balloons spelling out the tragic teen’s name.
One card left at the scene reads: “I miss you so much and I’ll keep you in my heart forever.”
Another simply said: “Never forgotten. Love and cherish.”
It is understood a balloon release will be held in the youngster’s honour on Friday, July 18.
Police investigations into the incident are ongoing, with officers asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or with dashcam footage, to come forward.
The 30-year-old driver of the car involved in the crash stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and traffic offences.
Sergeant John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit: “We understand that any fatal collision can have a shocking effect on our communities, and especially those involving a child.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation to ascertain the circumstances, but we urge that you do not speculate on social media or share anything that can prejudice our inquiry.”
Information can be shared by calling 101, quoting incident number 857 of July 14, 2025.
Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-following-death-of-a-teenager-in-sheffield-collision
