Tributes have been paid to a 14-year-old boy who will be ‘never forgotten’ after losing his life in a fatal motorbike collision.

Emergency services were quick to the scene and the teenager was rushed to hospital.

Balloons and flowers cover the pavement as a community deals with the heart-breaking loss of a 14-year-old. | NW

However, despite medical personnel's best efforts, the boy tragically died.

Countless floral tributes have been left alongside Tunwell Avenue, including balloons spelling out the tragic teen’s name.

One card left at the scene reads: “I miss you so much and I’ll keep you in my heart forever.”

Another simply said: “Never forgotten. Love and cherish.”

One card at the scene reads 'I miss you so much'. | NW

It is understood a balloon release will be held in the youngster’s honour on Friday, July 18.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing, with officers asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or with dashcam footage, to come forward.

The 30-year-old driver of the car involved in the crash stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and traffic offences.

Sergeant John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit: “We understand that any fatal collision can have a shocking effect on our communities, and especially those involving a child.

Many people have left messages for the boy, named locally as Dalton. | NW

“We are in the early stages of our investigation to ascertain the circumstances, but we urge that you do not speculate on social media or share anything that can prejudice our inquiry.”

Information can be shared by calling 101, quoting incident number 857 of July 14, 2025.

Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-following-death-of-a-teenager-in-sheffield-collision