Ecclesfield: Floral tributes and balloons left at roadside after boy, 14, named as Dalton, dies in crash
The youngster, named locally as Dalton, died after an off-road pitbike he was riding was involved in a collision with a black Ford Mondeo on Tunwell Avenue, Ecclesfield, at 6.14pm on Monday, July 14.
A police officer patrolling the area was flagged down by a member of the public and quickly on the scene to offer emergency first aid until medics arrived.
An off-duty nurse was among those who battled at the scene to try to save the injured teen.
He was rushed to hospital but later died.
Flowers, cards and balloons - including some spelling out the tragic teen’s name - have been left at the crash scene in tribute to the youngster.
His heartbroken family members are being supported by specialist poliice officers as they try to come to terms with the tragedy.
An investigation into the circustances surrounding the crash has been launched, with witnesses to the collision, or those with dashcam footage or information, urged to come forward.
The 30-year-old driver of the car involved in the crash stopped at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and traffic offences.
South Yorkshire Police said: “A collision occurred on Tunwell Avenue involving a black Ford Mondeo and a red and white Stomp Juice 110 motorcycle.
“An officer on patrol in the area was on scene within moments after being flagged down by a member of the public.
“He immediately provided first aid, but sadly the rider of the motorcycle, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital where he later died.
“The boy’s family has been informed and is being supported by family liaison officers, and our thoughts remain with them and his friends and peers at this time.
“The driver of the Ford Mondeo, a 30-year-old man remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and traffic offences.
“He has been released on police bail while our investigation progresses.
Sergeant John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit:“We understand that any fatal collision can have a shocking effect on our communities, and especially those involving a child.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation to ascertain the circumstances, but we urge that you do not speculate on social media or share anything that can prejudice our inquiry.”
Call 101, quoting incident number 857 of July 14, 2025.
Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team by following this link: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-following-death-of-a-teenager-in-sheffield-collision
