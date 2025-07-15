A boy, aged 14, died and a motorist was arrested following a collision in Sheffield, police revealed today.

On Monday, July 14, at 6.14pm, a collision occurred on Tunwell Avenue, Ecclesfield, which involved a black Ford Mondeo and a red and white Stomp Juice 110 motorcycle.

A nearby police officer on patrol managed to reach the scene within moments of the collision after being flagged down by a member of the public.

There the officer found an injured 14-year-old boy who was riding the motorbike and provided first aid while waiting for other emergency service personnel.

An off-duty nurse was also among those who helped battle at the scene to try to save the injured teenage boy.

The teenager, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital where he tragically died.

The boy’s family have been informed and the police’s family liaison officers are supporting heartbroken relatives at this time.

The driver of the Ford Mondeo, a 30-year-old man, remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and other traffic offences.

He has since been released on bail as investigations continue.

Police have now launched an investigation into the collision, and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant John Taylor from the Serious Collisions Unit: “We understand that any fatal collision can have a shocking effect on our communities, and especially those involving a child.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation to ascertain the circumstances, but we urge that you do not speculate on social media or share anything that can prejudice our inquiry.

“Local neighbourhood officers will be in the area today to speak to anyone with concerns.”

Tunwell Avenue was closed for around six hours following the collision.

Information can be reported to the police online, via the live chat, or by calling 101, quoting incident number 857 of 14 July 2025.

Footage can be submitted directly to the investigation team here.