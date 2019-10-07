Tributes paid to young man who died after crashing car into house in Sheffield
Tributes have been paid to a young man who died after his car crashed into a house in Sheffield.
Bradley Moore, aged 25, of Mosborough, died when the red Audi TT he was driving collided with a house on Rotherham Road, Halfway, at 2.30am on Sunday, September 29.
Bradley crashed after he drove along Windmill Greenway and continued across the T-junction with Rotherham Road, colliding with the side of a house.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In a statement issued last week, his family said: "Bradley was a kind and innocent young family man who gave us endless amounts of love and laughter.
"We will love and miss him forever."
Tributes have now been paid online, with former teacher, Nicola Lister, among those to remember Bradley.
Posting on Facebook she said he was a ‘pleasure to teach at Westfield School’.
Katy Hodges agreed and said he was ‘an absolute joy’.
Clare Lambert described the death as ‘heartbreaking’ and said Bradley was ‘such a nice person’.
Charlie Gage said he was a ‘lovely lad’.