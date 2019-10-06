Man wanted for harassment and stalking arrested on way to Tinder date
A man wanted by South Yorkshire Police for harassment, stalking and blackmail has been arrested as he drove to a Tinder date.
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 12:40 pm
Updated
Sunday, 6th October 2019, 12:56 pm
The man, who has not been named, was wanted by officers in South Yorkshire but was stopped by Derbyshire police in Ilkeston as he crossed into the county.
His evening didn't quite go as planned when he was stopped and arrested by the force’s Erewash response unit.
The unit said that the man – who was found with two bottles of wine on the passenger seat if his car – had made a 'rookie error' crossing the border.
A tweet posted by the unit later included the hashtags #TheWineWillHaveToWait and #ShouldveSwipedLeft.