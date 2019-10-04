Young man killed in crash named after car ploughs into house in Sheffield
A young man who died after his car crashed into a house in Sheffield has been named today.
Bradley Moore, aged 25 and from Mosborough, died when the red Audi TT he was driving crashed into a house on Rotherham Road, Halfway, on Sunday, September 29.
Bradley was driving was travelling along Windmill Greenway and then continued across the T-junction with Rotherham Road, colliding with the side of a house.
Emergency services were alerted to the collision at 2.30am but Bradley could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The house his car crashed into was occupied at the time, but nobody was injured.
In a moving statement released today, his heartbroken family said: “Bradley was a kind and innocent young family man who gave us endless amounts of love and laughter."We will love and miss him forever."Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 141 of September 29.