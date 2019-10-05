Mystery woman ‘knocked unconscious and bundled in back of car’ on Sheffield estate
Police in Sheffield are appealing for information after a woman was knocked unconscious and bundled in the back of a car in the early hours of this morning.
Officers were called to reports of an assault 1.20am today (Saturday, October 5) on Pear Tree Road in Shiregreen at the junction with Sicey Lane.
A man and a woman are reported to have got out of a car before the man assaulted the woman, knocking her out, and then bundling her into the back of the same car and driving off.
They left in the direction of Nether Shire Lane.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tom Ryan, said: “As our enquiries continue in the area today, I’m asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
“Did you see or hear a couple arguing in the area last night? We need to identify where the car went after it left Sicey Lane, and most importantly ensure the woman’s safety.
“At this time we do not have a description of the car involved but extensive CCTV work is underway to try and identify it.
“If you have any information, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 79 of 5 October 2019.”