Tributes paid to man killed in hit-and-run in Barnsley

Tributes have been paid to a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Barnsley.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 23 August, 2019, 08:35

Brett Smith, aged 48, died after he was struck by a scooter at the junction of Manor Road and Barnsley Road, Cudworth, at around 10.50am on Wednesday, August 21.

Brett Smith

The scooter rider fled the scene without stopping but a 39-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving yesterday.

Posing on Facebook, friend Mr Smith’s friend, Tony Whitelam, wrote: “RIP Brett. Good friend of many years. Thoughts with your family.”

Steve Saxton added: “So sad. I've known him nearly 40 years. We were in school football team together. R.I.P my old friend.”

Ry Holmes added: “His family are one-in-a million. Good bloke, gone too soon.”

Family member Sara Widdison added: “R.I.P cuz. “ill miss you and love you.”

Graham Stagg posted: “R.I.P Brett old friend. Was only chatting a couple a days ago about our school years. Tragic.”

Witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident reference number 304 of August 21. 2019.