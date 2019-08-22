CCTV shows dramatic knife-point robbery at Sheffield shop
Dramatic video footage has been released showing how a terrifying knife-point robbery unfolded in a Sheffield shop.
An unknown man entered the Select & Save store in Lowedges Road, Lowedges, and threatened the shopkeeper with a knife before demanding cash from the till.
It is understood a member of the public quickly intervened, resulting in the offender fleeing empty handed.
South Yorkshire Police has now released CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on Tuesday, August 13, at 10.45pm, as they step up their attempts to track down the armed robber.
In a statement, the force said: "Police are now looking to identify the man pictured in the CCTV footage. Do you recognise him?
"If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident reference number 917 of 13 August. Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111."