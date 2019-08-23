Teenager jailed for 'cowardly and horrific' rape in Sheffield branded 'considerable danger to women'
A teenage rapist jailed for eight years has been branded ‘a considerable danger to women’
Matthew Jowitt, aged 18, was sentenced yesterday for an ‘horrific and cowardly’ attack on a vulnerable woman in Woodseats.
He pounced as his victim, who has learning difficulties, walked to work at 9.15am on May 14.
When the woman reached Smithy Wood Road, which less than 50 metres from Jowitt's home in Cartmell Road, he forced his hands down her trousers and sexually assaulted her – laughing at her when she asked him to stop.
He then dragged the woman into nearby woodland and raped her twice.
Jowitt was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court after pleading guilty two counts of rape and one of assault by penetration.
Speaking after the case, Pauline McCullagh, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This was an horrific and cowardly attack undertaken in broad daylight, on a vulnerable, defenceless woman as she made her way to work.
“It left her traumatised and terrified.
“She has nevertheless had the strength and courage to report the attack and help the CPS and South Yorkshire Police to build a strong prosecution case.
“As a result of her bravery, a man who is a considerable danger to women is now off the streets.
“I hope the knowledge that her attacker is now commencing a long prison sentence will be of some comfort to her.”
CCTV cameras captured Jowitt following and sexually assaulting his victim. His DNA was also found on the woman's underwear.
Jowitt appeared at Sheffield Crown Court five months before the rape for attacking a lone woman while exposing himself.
He jumped on top of her and attempted to pull her leggings down but members of the public intervened.
The then 17-year-old was sentenced to a 12-month referral order after pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit a sexual offence.
Judge Rachael Harrison said Jowitt poses a 'significant risk of danger' to members of the public.