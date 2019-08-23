Detectives want to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah over the murder of Kavan Brissett, 21, who was stabbed in a disturbance off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on August 14, last year.

He died in hospital four days later.

Ahmed Farrah is wanted over the murder of Kavan Brissett

The believe Farrah could hold vital information about the attack.

Farrah was treated for facial injuries at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s minor injuries clinic on the night Kavan was attacked and returned to the hospital the following morning but then disappeared.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death

Detectives investigating the murder re-appealed for information on his whereabouts last week to coincide with the first anniversary of the death.

A number of calls were received afterwards but Farrah, who is also known as Reggie, is still outstanding.

It has emerged that detectives started looking for Farrah six days after Kavan died, and that his passport is missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who is leading the police probe, said: “There have been several calls and lots of positive interaction on our social media posts following our appeals.

DCI Jude Ashmore

“I’d like to thank the public for their continued support but would also stress that we still need your help.

“Farrah is still outstanding and we still need your help as to where he might be.”

She added: “At this time, we do not have any confirmation that Farrah has legally left the country, but it is possible that he left by other means. “Checks have been done at ports and airports and continue to be refreshed as part of our ongoing work to find Farrah.

“South Yorkshire Police does not have Farrah’s passport, however ports and airports were notified and plans were put in place in case Farrah were to travel abroad.

“We began looking for Ahmed Farrah on August 24, 2018 as a result of a number of inquiries including intelligence and CCTV work.“As soon as we became aware of Farrah, and wanted to find and speak to him, the relevant authorities were put on notice to assist us in tracing him.”

She urged those shielding him to come forward

“Harbouring notices have been served before, where people have been letting a wanted individual stay with them,” she added.

“It’s important to stress that if you are letting Farrah stay with you, and you know he is wanted, you could be prosecuted.

“Someone knows where Farrah is staying, or where he has been staying, since August last year, and whether it’s to protect him, or themselves, they aren’t coming forward.

“Without your help, we can’t speak to him and hear his account of what happened that night, which is vital in us establishing exactly how Kavan came to be injured, and by who.

“If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to the police, please call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

“Crimestoppers are an independent charity and are totally separate to the police. Any information you pass on will be treated in absolute confidence.”