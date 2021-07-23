Woman taken to hospital after tram and HGV crash in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services were called at 12.11pm on July 23 to reports of a collision on Cricket Inn Road involving a tram and an HGV

The police said a 60-year-old man from Sheffield has been reported for failing to stop at a traffic signal, driving without due care and attention and driving with an insecure load.

The woman, in her 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supertram crash at Cricket Inn Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

A number of passengers from the tram have also received medical treatment at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid several roads which are now closed to allow investigation to take place.

The affected roads are: Bernard St, Cricket Inn Road, Nunnery Square, Park Square Roundabout and Effingham Street.

Supertram crash at Cricket Inn Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

However, the Parkway remains open to traffic.

Stagecoach Supertram, in its update, said there is an ongoing disruption to its services for Parkgate, Woodburn Road-Middlewood and Sheffield Station as enquiries into the incident are underway.

Tickets are valid on buses in affected areas and other routes continue to operate as normal but all services still subject to disruption.

Supertram crash at Cricket Inn Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

In a latest Twitter update, Stagecoach said the service disruption remained on its Yellow Route.

The tram line heading to and from Meadowhall, in particular, also remains closed for the time being.

Members of the public are instead urged to take the bus to get to their destination.

The collision involved a tram and an HGV.

Supertram crash at Cricket Inn Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

Supertram crash at Cricket Inn Road. Picture Scott Merrylees