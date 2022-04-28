South Yorkshire Police is advising motorists to find alternative routes if they are planning on heading from the M18 to Chapeltown this morning.

The force is due to escort two abnormal loads of steel beams from the M18 to a construction site in Chapeltown.

This convoy will be 50 metres long.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are not allowed to move it at any other time due to council restrictions and site access so you may wish to use an alternative route.

“As we exit the M1 at junction 35 there will be traffic delays into Chapeltown centre as we have to go the wrong way around the roundabouts and stop the public and all other traffic from moving to make it safe for everyone involved.