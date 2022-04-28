Warning issued over 50 metre long 'abnormal load' convoy travelling from motorway to Sheffield today

A warning has been issued about an abnormal load being escorted from the M18 to Chapeltown this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 7:56 am

South Yorkshire Police is advising motorists to find alternative routes if they are planning on heading from the M18 to Chapeltown this morning.

The force is due to escort two abnormal loads of steel beams from the M18 to a construction site in Chapeltown.

A 50 metre long 'abnormal load' convoy will be travelling from the M18 to Chapeltown, Sheffield, today

This convoy will be 50 metres long.

South Yorkshire Police said: “We are not allowed to move it at any other time due to council restrictions and site access so you may wish to use an alternative route.

“As we exit the M1 at junction 35 there will be traffic delays into Chapeltown centre as we have to go the wrong way around the roundabouts and stop the public and all other traffic from moving to make it safe for everyone involved.

“Please be patient with us and allow a little longer for your morning commute.”

