Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 26 how 56-year-old John Whittaker and his 29-year-old son Dominic Whittaker became involved in a dispute on The Wicker with two taxi drivers before they attacked them.

Amy Earnshaw, prosecuting, said the taxi drivers had parked up when the Whittakers’ vehicle sounded its horn and as one of the taxi drivers told them to go away he was punched by both defendants.

Ms Earnshaw added the other taxi driver intervened before the defendants turned on him and Dominic Whittaker, who had a bottle, attacked this taxi driver, punched him and bit his earlobe leaving him with blood down his neck, two lacerations to his scalp and bruising to his hand.

Pictured is Dominic Whittaker, aged 29, of Ridegway Drive, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to to 13 months of custody after he admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm during an attack on a taxi driver at the Wicker, Sheffield.

Judge Rachael Harrison said: “He has left that gentleman with a missing part of his earlobe for the rest of his life.”

Dominic Whittaker, of Ridgeway Drive, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm and John Whittaker, of John Street, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, admitted affray after the incident on March 6, 2020.

Defence barrister Richard Barradell said alcohol is a problem for former steel worker Dominic Whittaker with an element of binge-drinking.

Mr Barradell added Dominic Whittaker also cares for his poorly daughter and his terminally-ill mother.

Chris Aspinall, defending, said John Whittaker’s son had got out of the car and he could not just drive away and leave him.

Mr Aspinall added John Whittaker is not a well man and he has on-going health problems.

He said: “He has not got a healthy future in front of him because he has clearly got difficulties that are going to be ongoing.

“It is right to say he has got a violent past. That was at a time in the past when he was a younger and healthier man.”