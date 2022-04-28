South Yorkshire Police advise Liberty steelworks in Stocksbridge after 'high value thefts'

Police attended a Sheffield steelworks to advise on weak points after several high value thefts.

By David Walsh
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 7:40 am

PCSOs visited Liberty’s Stocksbridge site and walked the entire four-mile perimeter with members of the security team.

The force said they discussed weak points and how to strengthen security. It followed ‘several high value thefts over the past few weeks’.

Liberty did not comment.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

Liberty Speciality Steels in Stocksbridge.

The site produces aerospace and special alloys. Earlier this month the firm announced plans to shed 162 jobs in ‘restructuring and transformation’ plans.

Read More

Read More
Furious Star readers demand urgent action from Amey on 'sub-standard' £2bn road ...

BUSINESS NEWS: £39,000 spin doctor hired to sell Clean Air Zone

BUSINESS NEWS: Queen crowns 11 brilliant businesses

BUSINESS NEWS: Landlords could be forced to let out vacant shops

To continue holding the powerful to account and giving people a voice, The Star needs you to subscribe, please