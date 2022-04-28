PCSOs visited Liberty’s Stocksbridge site and walked the entire four-mile perimeter with members of the security team.
The force said they discussed weak points and how to strengthen security. It followed ‘several high value thefts over the past few weeks’.
Liberty did not comment.
The site produces aerospace and special alloys. Earlier this month the firm announced plans to shed 162 jobs in ‘restructuring and transformation’ plans.
