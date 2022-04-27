The officer was on patrol on Pontefract Road, Lundwood, when he encountered a group of people engaging in anti-social behaviour at around 8.45am on Monday, April 25.

As the officer attempted to detain one of the culprits, a violent struggle took place and he was attacked by six members of the group, suffering kicks and punches to his head and face.

A South Yorkshire Police officer was seriously injured in an attack

Detectives investigating the attack want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information about the incident.

The officer was hospitalised after the attack.

Detective Inspector Mark Cockayne, senior investigating officer, said: “Three men from Barnsley, aged 20, 19 and 14, have been arrested under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker and remain in police custody at this time.

“An investigation is under way and we are now seeking to identify further suspects in connection to this serious, violent attack.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious, please get in touch and tell us what you know. If you are uncomfortable talking to the police directly, you can contact Crimestoppers - a completely independent charity - where you can remain 100 per cent anonymous.”

Barnsley Temporary Superintendent, Paul Ferguson, added: “This was a serious assault on an officer simply carrying out his neighbourhood duties.

“This is an awful crime committed upon an officer, a colleague with a family, who was working last night to keep the community he serves safe.

“As with all victims of a crime of this nature, he is being supported by our officers and the investigation is continuing at pace to trace those responsible.

“I am aware there is footage of the incident circulating on social media and I understand what has happened will cause concerns in the local community.