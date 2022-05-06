South Yorkshire rail strike disruption this Sunday - TPE issues 'don't travel' warning

The latest in a series of strike days called by the Rail, Transport and Maritime (RMT) union mean that TransPennine Express (TPE) will only be running a very limited service on this date. The firm is recommending that people avoid travel and make their journeys either side of Sunday instead.

TPE says that anyone that needs to make an essential journey by rail should plan carefully, check beforehand and allow plenty of extra time to travel as any services that do run will be very busy. Bikes will not be permitted on board TPE services on Sunday.

Information on the services the train company is intending to run on Sunday can be found at tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/strike

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A TPE train - the rail operator is warning passengers that its services across the North will be hit by RMT union strike action on Sunday (May 8)

RMT strike action is also planned to take place on Sundays up to and including June 5, as well as on Saturday, June 4.

The union has called the rolling action in a dispute over pay and Sunday working.

Union general secretary Mick Lynch said recently: "This escalation of our rock-solid strike action will bring TPE trains to a grinding halt and the bosses only have themselves to blame.

“What our members are demanding would cost TPE less money than the loss of revenue resulting from strike action.”

TPE tickets will be accepted on Sunday by train operators Northern, Avanti West Coast (between Wigan and Carlisle), CrossCountry (between Leeds and Edinburgh), Lumo (between Newcastle and Edinburgh), LNER (on Sunday only between York and Edinburgh), ScotRail, Hull Trains (between Hull and Doncaster) and Transport for Wales services.

Ticket acceptance is also in place for FirstBus services in West Yorkshire for any customers who may need to use a bus service to complete a rail journey.

Some exclusions will apply and full details are available via the TPE website.