Parts of the city around the Don Valley have reported localised flooding which has disrupted transport, while the Speedway Premiership Cup Final which was due to take place at Owlerton stadium, Hillsborough, has been postponed.

Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead team has been sent to deal with flooding on Upwell Street in the Don Valley, this afternoon, with drivers told to avoid the area.

Flooding has been reported at Upwell Street, Sheffield

Buses which ordinarily use that route have been diverted by their operators to avoid the flooding.

Bus firms have also reported localised flooding Worksop Road, near Attercliffe Road in the city.

A spokesman for Streets Ahead said: “We have a team on their way to Upwell Street to clear reported flooding under the bridge. Please find an alternative route if you can whilst we resolve this

TM Travel, who have also been affected, said: “Due to localised flooding on Worksop Road, service nine to divert from Attercliffe then up Broughton Lane to re-join normal route at Greenland Road in both directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Speedway announced their postponement of their high profile clash with King’s Lynne earlier today.

They said on social media: “Tonight’s League Cup Final decider at Owlerton has been postponed due to heavy rain in the area, forecast all day. A new date will be confirmed in due course.”

The Met Office has forecast the rain to continue until 5pm today, with more rain forecast tomorrow afternoon in the city.