Farrar’s Fun Fairs will be based there for October half term from Friday October 21 until Sunday October 30, between 1pm and 9pm.

Rides include the Extreme, Tagada and Freak Out, as long as a selection of family rides.

The fair is coming to Sheffield – with rides and attractions heading for the grounds of Sheffield Arena.

Other attractions include the waltzers, dodgems, Crazy Wave, a children’s roller coaster and the giant Sky Flyer, as well as things for younger children.

William Percival, of Farrar’s Fun Fairs said: “We hold numerous fairs in and around the city and have been wanting to bring a big fair to South Yorkshire for a number of years. The car parks of the Utilita Arena give us this opportunity and we have assembled one of the biggest selections of rides ever seen in the area with something for everyone.”

Admission is £1, including £2 in vouchers for rides. There is also hot food and drinks.