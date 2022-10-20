Halloween Sheffield: Picture gallery shows the best decorated homes seen in the city
These amazing houses in and around Sheffield have been transformed for Halloween.
Residents in the city and nearby villages have gone the extra mile with decorations which are turning heads across the area as people prepare for Halloween this month.
Our picture gallery shows the best decorated homes we have seen in the area, with stunning work having been put in place by some households.
Most of the sites are people’s own homes, although we have also included a local business.
Page 1 of 4