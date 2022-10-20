News you can trust since 1887
This gallery shows Sheffield's best decorated homes and shops this Halloween

These amazing houses in and around Sheffield have been transformed for Halloween.

By David Kessen
37 minutes ago

Residents in the city and nearby villages have gone the extra mile with decorations which are turning heads across the area as people prepare for Halloween this month.

Our picture gallery shows the best decorated homes we have seen in the area, with stunning work having been put in place by some households.

Most of the sites are people’s own homes, although we have also included a local business.

1. Green lights

The Slinn's house in Parson Cross has mysterious green lights

Photo: Submitted

2. Pumpkins

Details of the Slinn's house in Parson Cross shows the pumpkins

Photo: Submitted

3. Werewolf

Detail of the Slinn's house in Parson Cross, showing a werewolf figure

Photo: Submitted

4. Thorpe Hesley

Stuart's house in Thorpe Hesley, lit up in the dark.

Photo: Submitted

