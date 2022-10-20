Italian carrier ITA Airways has cancelled over 200 international and domestic flights due to a nationwide 24-hour strike reported to be affecting air traffic control and ground handling services tomorrow (Friday, October 21).

Other flights face disruption, EasyJet has warned. EasyJet said in a statement: “Like most airlines operating to and from Italy, we may see some disruption to our flying programme on this date. We advise customers travelling to, from or within Italy on Friday, October 21 to allow additional time to travel to and from the airport and to check the status of their flights.

Holidaymakers from Sheffield could see their travel plans hit by a strike in Italy, with Easyjet warning of possible disruption

“Should any flights be cancelled then we will contact customers via email and SMS using the details provided at the time of booking and check in. For cancelled flights only, we advise customers not to travel to the airport but to transfer their flights free of charge or take a refund. Although this is outside of our control, we would like to reassure customers that we are doing all we can to minimise any disruption that may occur as a result of the strike action.”