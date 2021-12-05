Selected TransPennine Express (TPE) services, including those travelling to and from Sheffield, will now have an elf keeping an eye on boys and girls in the festive period.

The elves were first spotted on a TPE service by three-year-old Indiana Shaw, who couldn’t hide her delight.

Selected TransPennine Express (TPE) services will have an elf on board this Christmas. Picture by Jason Lock.

Indiana’s Mum, Victoria, said: “Indiana couldn’t contain her excitement when she saw the mischievous elves and it’s safe to say she was on her best behaviour for the entire journey!”

The ‘Elf on the Shelf’ has been a Christmas tradition in many households since the concept was first invented in 2005.

The idea is that the elves are sent by Father Christmas to keep an eye on your children and report back to the North Pole who has been naughty and who has been nice.

Three-year-old Indiana Shaw couldn’t hide her delight at seeing the cheeky elves. Picture by Jason Lock

Customer Experience Director for TransPennine Express Kathryn O’Brien said: “We loved seeing children’s faces as they spotted the elves perched on the luggage rack and sitting on seats on our services.

“It’s a magical time of year and now more than ever we want to encourage people to get out and about and make those human connections that we all need, and as a provider of travel, we know we can make a difference and our trains can help make those connections this Christmas.”

With an increase in travel expected during the Christmas period, TPE is continuing to keep customers safe across the North and Scotland.

TransPennine Express has 20 teams of sanitation busters that are continuing to clean key touch-points in their stations and on board the 100 plus carriages that operate across their network. Picture by Jason Lock

The rail operator has 20 teams of sanitation busters that are continuing to clean key touch-points in their stations and on board the 100 plus carriages that operate across their network.

Tickets can be bought online via the TPE website or using the TPExpress App where people can pay using Apple Pay, Google Pay or PayPal.

E-tickets are also available allowing customers to use their phone instead of a paper ticket.

Following updated government guidance, face coverings must be worn on all trains and at stations unless you are exempt.