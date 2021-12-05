The 1,000 online tickets sold out within only three weeks, after the event was cancelled last year because of Covid-19.

Gemma Holden, event manager of the Christmas fair, said: “It’s great to be back. This market has been going for 27 years, so it’s a real Sheffield staple. A lot of people say it’s the start of Christmas.

A Victorian Lady on stilts is just one of the attractions at Kelham Island Museum's Victorian Christmas market. Photo by Jinqian Li

“We took six months to organise the event so it’s a big team effort. It’s lovely to see so many people here."

The stalls feature different themes of ‘Sheffield Made’ including traditional crafts and skills from local craftspeople, ‘All That Glitters’ of unique homewares, gifts and jewellery, as well as ‘Christmas Shop’ with handmade cards and decorative treasures.

Angela Burke, stall holder of The Lilac Cupboard providing various quality gifts, said: “We come to do Kelham because we just love it, it’s just a nice Christmas thing to do. It’s the ninth year we’ve been here.

Stalls in the Kelham Island Museum's Victorian Christmas market include Shell Shocked Cookies - with plenty of opportunities to buy friends and family thoughtful hand-crafted Christmas presents. Photo by Jinqian Li

“I really missed it last year and it’s wonderful to have it again. The staff here are so wonderful, they’re really pleasant to help you with anything.

“I know the weather is awful outside but I didn’t even know that because we’ve been dancing away with the carols and Christmas music.”

Visitors can enjoy seasonal entertainment, including a Victorian Music Hall stage with brass bands, folk singers and variety acts, and wandering living history characters such as the Victorian Lady on stilts.

There is also a selection of festive family activities including rides, games and fairground favourites to feast on.

The Kelham Island Museum Victorian Christmas market has been running for 27 years, and offers a chance for visitors to purchase products made by local craftspeople. Photo by Jinqian Li

Visitors can also explore the museum’s galleries, learn about Sheffield's steel story and feel the floor shake as the River Don Engine runs every hour, on the hour.

Kim Streets, Chief Executive of Sheffield Museums operating the Kelham Island Museum, said: “We’re delighted that our Victorian Christmas Market is back at Kelham Island Museum this year – it’s a Christmas tradition for so many in the city and a brilliant family day out.

"It’s also a chance to support our local makers and creatives, as well as Sheffield’s museums and galleries.”

As well as fairground rides and Christmas craft sessions, the Kelham Island Victorian Christmas market offers visitors the chance to enjoy live music on the Victorian Music Hall stage with brass bands, folk singers and variety acts. Photo by Jinqian Li