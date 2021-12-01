If they left you underwhelmed, you might want to check out some of the homes across Sheffield which have been festooned with festive illuminations at great effort and expense to bring a little joy this winter and in many cases raise money for good causes.

One contender for Sheffield’s best Christmas display is this dazzling effort by neighbours Pauline and Stephen Darby, and Natalie and Richard Layne, on Lyons Street in Pitsmoor.

The couples are responsible for the amazing display which this year is raising money for The Sick Children’s Trust.

The big switch-on took place on Saturday, November 27, with another neighbour Sandra Green hosting a Santa’s grotto in her garden and dressing up as Mother Christmas while her son Andrew Green played Father Christmas.

A raffle was held and refreshments were sold that evening, raising more than £300, and they hope to boost that total considerably with donations dropped into the bucket or made via an online fundraising page in the run-up to Christmas.

Pauline said: “My husband’s been putting them up for years, mostly for the grandchildren’s sake, and they’ve just got bigger and bigger so we decided to do it for charity this year.

“It takes him a long time to put up and costs us a lot of money but we’re not bothered about the cost because it’s a joy to watch the children’s faces light up when they see the decorations.”

