Following its absence last year, the Sheffield Christmas market is back and as exciting as ever.

An array of food and drink is on offer from a wide variety of stalls and bars at the market, ensuring there is something for everyone to dig into and enjoy.

The Alpine Lodge at the Peace Gardens has many choices for drinks at its bar, with the best selling drink being its mulled wine.

The Alpine Lodge at the Sheffield Christmas Market 2021

William Percival, from the Alpine Lodge, says it is great to see people back in town again.

"Business has been OK for the first weekend and there have been quite a lot of people in town. It's been nice to see a few faces back in the city centre again.”

Another bar having plenty of success with its mulled wine is the Alpine bar on Fargate. Kelly from the Alpine Bar says business is going well, and she says their best selling items are again their mulled wine and their hot chocolates.

The Alpine Bar at the Sheffield Christmas Market 2021

Moving across to food, you can’t miss the amazing scent of the 100% Vegan stall, where its selection of vegan food will be sure to draw you towards it. On its menu includes a vegan burger for £5 and its popular best selling item, vegan bratwurst, also for £5.

Daniel, who is running 100% Vegan, says about business during the markets: “The weekend was busy but now during the week it is what you expect, it's sort of slow during the day then come tea time it is a better day.”

Bringing a festive spirit straight to the Christmas markets is the Christmas Roast Hut. They sell a range of Christmas spirited food that is sure to take your interest.

Maxine from the Christmas Roast Hut, says that business has been “very good” since the markets began.

100% Vegan at the Sheffield Christmas Market 2021

Their best selling item is the turkey Yorkshire pudding wrap, which costs £8.

If you’d just like a snack or a treat, there are also some wonderful stalls for you to visit too.

The Brownies and Cookies stall has a great selection of brownies and cookies that look absolutely delightful. Cookies are priced at £2.50 each, or three for £7, and you can get a brownie for £3.50 or two for £6.

For just £3 per portion, you can get some straight off the cooker hot chestnuts from Red Hot Chestnuts right outside the Ferris wheel.

Fudge and Sweets at the Sheffield Christmas Market 2021

If you fancy some fudge or pick n’ mix, then visit the Fudge and Sweets stall to buy some treats for yourself, although you may be stuck for choice with the fantastic selection of fudge and sweet treats available. You can get a pick n’ mix for £3.20 or some fudge for just £2.20.