A selfless volunteer whose work at Salvation Army came to an abrupt stop recently due to restrictions around dogs on public transport has praised a new trial to change regulations - but doesn’t see why it was even a debate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Wade has been providing support to Salvation Army for years, offering his expertise by providing PAT (Portable Appliance Testing) safety tests on electrical appliances.

John Wade with his dog, Daisy | Finn Smith

While he started volunteering at the store in Darnall, the 73-year-old now also volunteers at the charity’s site near Firth Park, on Bellhouse Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet transport became a major challenge for him, as he had been kicked off trams for taking his four-legged best friend, Daisy, with him.

He told the Star: “It’s very hard to get people who can PAT test electrical items, so as a consequence I’ve volunteered to help out at Firth Park as well.

“The tram is really convenient for me, while the bus services are absolutely atrocious - they don’t run to time, they might be an hour late, they might just be missing.

“My car broke down and they’ve told me it could be four to six weeks before I get it back - now I’ve got to depend on Supertram to get me to Darnall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Monday I got on and they came to me before the first stop to throw me off.”

Trams in Sheffield | National World

After losing his wife in 2016, Daisy has been a source of comfort for John - and since he lives alone, it’s not possible for him to leave her at home.

“She’s got anxiety - because it’s just me and her rattling around the house there’s only me who she knows and trusts,” he added.

“We go to the Salvation Army and she’s got to know the people there who think the world of her, but I can’t leave her on her own for a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I go out working for the Salvation Army it’s a full day - she’d be disturbing the neighbours and what would I do if she needs to go to the toilet?”

A public consultation exercise regarding the issue was launched recently, with Supertram offering people the opportunity to challenge the current restrictions - more than 10,600 people responded with 75 per cent in favour of the change.

The scheme will run for the next three months.

Results from the pilot will decide what restrictions will remain moving forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet a major issue for John remains the ‘hypocrisy’, as even before this latest change if he was to travel by bus or train, Daisy would have been permitted.

“Anything’s a start, but I still can’t see why there’s a difference.

“I’d just like someone to answer why you can take a dog on a bus, but not on Supertram.

“I’m hoping they change things - it’s so hard without being able to use the tram.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “A year ago we took back control of our tram network; a network that hadn’t had much love or investment over its nearly thirty years of life, a network that didn’t work for all too many people.

“There are still challenges, I know: too many trams are cancelled, delays do still happen, ticket prices remain too high. “But we’ve made huge progress: revenues are up, ticketless travel is down, more people are using the tram.

“We’re investing tens of millions of pounds into repairing and renewing the network. “And now we’re taking another step towards creating a fully integrated transport network in South Yorkshire, by allowing dogs on trams.

“Over 10,600 people responded to our public consultation telling us that’s what they wanted to see, and we’ve listened. “You can already take dogs on buses and trains, and from today that will be extended to trams so everyone can enjoy seamless journeys even when they’re with their best, four-legged friend. “Step by step, we’re fixing public transport in South Yorkshire.”