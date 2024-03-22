Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s Supertram is under public control for the first time in nearly 30 years with politicians promising to invest in the network and grow passenger numbers.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard wants to make the 28 trams and four tram-trains run by 350 staff the "first choice" for travellers.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard celebrates taking control of Supertram.

The end of a long contract with Stagecoach is a first step in stopping private firms "cutting their way to profit," he says. He is also seeking to take control of buses.

And it will allow him to "step in" and make changes for the benefit of people.

He added: "Passengers are frustrated. Stagecoach hasn’t invested in the way they could have over the years. Taking back control allows us to invest in the future of the tram network."

Mr Coppard said he had no plans to increase fares and has launched a 10 per cent 100-day discount on some tickets.

He also hopes to launch late night services, review timetables, synchronise with buses, target certain groups such as young people - and return to the business to profit.

He is also committed to extending the network - a new tram-train station is set to open at Magna in Rotherham later this year. But he cautioned that a whole new line, such as to the Northern General Hospital, would cost about £500m.

He also sees the trams as a tool to boost Sheffield’s economy, which he said had declined over the last 35 years.

A new TSY Mobile ticketing app for Supertram services in Sheffield and Rotherham has been launched, with discounted fares for the first 100 days

He added: "My job is growth and good transport infrastructure is a way to get there. I want the tram to be efficient, effective and reliable from day one."