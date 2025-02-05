The public is being asked to share their views on whether the rules should be changed to allow all dogs to travel with their owners on Sheffield’s tram network.

Currently, it is only possible for dogs to travel on a tram if they are within a carry cage or are assistance dogs.

Most buses and trains in the region allow all dogs to travel with their owners.

The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) has now launched a four-week consultation to find out if people want to let all dogs ride on Supertram, which includes the tram-train in Rotherham.

A spokesperson for SYMCA said: “Anyone can take part by completing the consultation questionnaire.

“Once the consultation has closed, the results will be analysed and based on the responses, a decision will be made on whether or not to proceed with a dogs on tram pilot.

“The outcome of any pilot will inform a final policy decision on whether to permanently allow all dogs to travel on Supertram.”

SYMCA took back public control of Supertram last March with a commitment to improving the service and passenger experience, in a bid to make the public more likely to take the tram.

The consultation opened on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, and closes at midday on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Anyone, including people who do not live in South Yorkshire, can take part.

To find out more about the consultation and to complete the questionnaire, go to Dogs on trams consultation - South Yorkshire MCA