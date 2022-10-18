The Woodseats Palace: Hero customer gives CPR after man falls suddenly ill at Wetherspoons pub in Sheffield
Staff and customers at a Wetherspoons pub in Sheffield have been praised for coming to the aid of a regular who fell suddenly ill there.
A fellow punter gave the man CPR at The Woodseats Palace on Chesterfield Road, Woodseats, yesterday, Monday, October 17, while staff called for an ambulance and supported family members.
A J D Wetherspoon spokesperson said the man was a long-standing customer who is well-known to all the staff there and had ‘required medical assistance during a visit to the pub’. “The manager on duty reacted quickly to the situation, calling the emergency services and supporting the family members, while a fellow customer gave CPR. The ambulance arrived quickly,” added the spokesperson.
“Wetherspoon staff are trained to deal with various incidents and possible scenarios and the team at The Woodseats Palace reacted professionally and impeccably. The team would like to wish their regular customer a full and speedy recovery.” It is understood the man was taken to hospital.