Burngreave Road Sheffield: South Yorkshire Police close busy road amid ongoing incident

An ongoing incident of concern for safety has led to Burngreave Road in Sheffield being completely closed by South Yorkshire Police.

By Harry Harrison
35 minutes ago - 1 min read

The force has asked people to avoid the area as emergency services deal with the incident, which has led to closure at the junction with Catherine Street, Catherine Road and Cranworth Road. The force also said other surrounding roads have been affected, as has public transport in and out of the city.

The force thanked people for their patience as emergency services work to avoid further congestion.

Burngreave Road has been closed as Police respond to an ongoing incident.

This incident is ongoing. We will continue to bring you updates as we get them.