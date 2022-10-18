Burngreave Road Sheffield: South Yorkshire Police close busy road amid ongoing incident
An ongoing incident of concern for safety has led to Burngreave Road in Sheffield being completely closed by South Yorkshire Police.
The force has asked people to avoid the area as emergency services deal with the incident, which has led to closure at the junction with Catherine Street, Catherine Road and Cranworth Road. The force also said other surrounding roads have been affected, as has public transport in and out of the city.
The force thanked people for their patience as emergency services work to avoid further congestion.