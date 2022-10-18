The operator, Stagecoach Supertram, confirmed the incident near Netherthorpe Road, today, saying one of its routes was suspended in both directions as a result. It is not known what injuries are involved.

A spokesperson for firm said: "We can confirm there has been an incident involving one of our trams and a pedestrian. Our thoughts are with the person involved and a full investigation into the cause of the incident will be carried out. We can confirm that services have now resumed in the area.”

Just after 2pm, they said the incident had ‘now been cleared’ but warned passengers to expect delays and cancellations.

Trams have been suspended this afternoon after an incident involving a pedestrian.

They said at 1.21pm this afternoon: “Due to tram/pedestrian incident at Meadow Street, services are suspended both directions pending update. Routes affected are Blue and Yellow.

They added shortly afterwards “The incident at Meadow Street is ongoing, emergency services are on site. Service is terminating at Cathedral. Stagecoach and First accepting tickets City to Malin Bridge/Middlewood.”

They added at 2pm: “The incident at Meadow Street has now been cleared, the affected tram will return to depot. service will now be reformed, expect delays and cancellation in the short term.”

Emergency services have been approached for more information about the incident.

Last month, one man died and another was injured in two separate incidents involving tram trains on Friday September 2.

In the first of two incidents that night, a man was injured at Parkgate, and taken to hospital. The entire tram train service was fully suspended later in the evening following a second incident, this time fatal, in Carbrook, Sheffield.