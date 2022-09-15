Supertram routes in Sheffield are going to be heavily affected this weekend as work is done on the tracks, Travel South Yorkshire have announced.

Neither the Blue route or Purple route will service Sheffield Station or beyond as “essential rail replacement works” are carried out, with all Purple route services to Herdings Park being cancelled entirely.

The Purple route between Cathedral and Herdings Park is one of two services heavily affected by track works this weekend.

The works begin tomorrow (Saturday September 17) and will run until the start of service on Monday, September 19, the day of The Queen’s funeral.

The Blue route, from Malin Bridge to Halfway, will be adjusted in both directions, with the route now running from Malin Bridge to Cricket Inn Road.

Tram stops from Sheffield Station onwards will not be serviced by any trams over the weekend.

To compensate for Blue route trams now also serving Cricket Inn Road, Yellow route trams to Meadowhall and Middlewood will run a revised timetable.

The full list of stops not being served this weekend includes; Sheffield Station/Sheffield Hallam University, Granville Road/The Sheffield College, Park Grange Croft, Park Grange, Arbourthorne Road, Spring Lane, Manor Top, Hollinsend, Gleadless Townend, White Lane, Birley Lane, Birley Moor Road, Hackenthorpe, Donetsk Way, Moss Way, Crystal Peaks, Beighton/Drakehouse Lane, Waterthorpe, Westfield and Halfway.

Travel South Yorkshire have shared a number of bus routes able to provide similar transport routes and connections lost by the temporary halt in tram services.

Bus routes including the 120, 8/8a and the 252 are part of the number of routes which can be used instead of the trams.