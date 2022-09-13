Baby Maggie was born in July just weeks after her parents lost their home in a horror blaze in Greenhill, Sheffield

The couple were expecting their first baby together within weeks, when their Greenhill home went up in flames in July.

They welcomed their baby daughter into the world just over two weeks after the tragedy.

Parents, Phil and Kirstie Eastwood, welcomed their baby daughter into the world on July 29, 2022.

Phil and Kirstie’s much loved daughter, Maggie, was born just 15 days after the house fire on July 14.

Phil said: “When the baby was born, it was an emotional rollercoaster after the emotional rollercoaster of the weeks before.”

The new family are currently living in rented accommodation, while their home is rebuilt, which could take 12-18 months.

“It’ll be weird though because we lost so much in the fire,” Phil said.

“I left for work happy but then I had that call and I didn’t believe it and I went home and I was in shock. I was in shock for a few days after that.”

The house was not only going to be the first home for Maggie, but it was also Phil's childhood home, which he inherited from his parents, who passed away when he was young.

Rob Palmer, a friend of Phil’s, set up a Go Fund Me page to help the couple after the fire, which raised over £2,300 in less than 24 hours.

Rob told The Star: “Phil is an old friend of mine. I spent most of my childhood in that house so there was sentimental damage seeing that.”

The fundraiser is still taking donations, with over 129 donations generating £3,595 at the time of writing.

Phil said: “We’re so grateful for the fundraiser as we were able to buy many things that we lost in the fire thanks to the local community pulling together to help us out.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped us. A massive thank you.”

The couple had a pram and lots of baby clothes ready for Maggie’s arrival, but they were all destroyed by the fire.