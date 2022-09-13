Sheffield couple whose house burned down welcome baby girl two weeks after horror blaze
Phil and Kirstie Eastwood rushed back from work to find their home and belongings destroyed after a fire. They welcomed their first child into the world just two weeks later.
The couple were expecting their first baby together within weeks, when their Greenhill home went up in flames in July.
They welcomed their baby daughter into the world just over two weeks after the tragedy.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield boy, 12, hit with bus lane fine - angry mum prepared to go to court to fight 'ludicrous' PCN
-
2
Sheffield dog thefts: Armed men in balaclavas demanded Sheffield owner hand over French bull dog puppy
-
3
Royal Train: Queen's coffin will no longer travel through Yorkshire on East Coast Main Line despite previous plans
Phil and Kirstie’s much loved daughter, Maggie, was born just 15 days after the house fire on July 14.
Phil said: “When the baby was born, it was an emotional rollercoaster after the emotional rollercoaster of the weeks before.”
The new family are currently living in rented accommodation, while their home is rebuilt, which could take 12-18 months.
“It’ll be weird though because we lost so much in the fire,” Phil said.
“I left for work happy but then I had that call and I didn’t believe it and I went home and I was in shock. I was in shock for a few days after that.”
The house was not only going to be the first home for Maggie, but it was also Phil's childhood home, which he inherited from his parents, who passed away when he was young.
Rob Palmer, a friend of Phil’s, set up a Go Fund Me page to help the couple after the fire, which raised over £2,300 in less than 24 hours.
Rob told The Star: “Phil is an old friend of mine. I spent most of my childhood in that house so there was sentimental damage seeing that.”
The fundraiser is still taking donations, with over 129 donations generating £3,595 at the time of writing.
Phil said: “We’re so grateful for the fundraiser as we were able to buy many things that we lost in the fire thanks to the local community pulling together to help us out.
MORE: Sheffield football teams branded "despicable" by league after arranging 'friendly' following Queen's death
“We are grateful to everyone who helped us. A massive thank you.”
The couple had a pram and lots of baby clothes ready for Maggie’s arrival, but they were all destroyed by the fire.
The donations to the couple helped them replace the items.