Bus routes and roads have been hit by disruption today as the snow causes chaos across Sheffield’s roads.

Travel South Yorkshire says some services may be delayed, diverted or cancelled today and is urging residents to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journey.

The first snow had arrived yesterday and it is forecast to continue throughout the day and into tomorrow. We will update this list as services are cancelled as a result of today’s snow.

Several bus services are listed as disrupted today.

Bus services affected by Sheffield snow:

> Service 1 towards Jordanthorpe is now terminating at Olive Grove Road and not serving Gleadless Valley and Jordanthorpe.

> Service 11 now operating via 1a route on Blackstock Road and is no longer serving Leighton Road.

> First service 120 is now terminating at Ranmoor and will not serve Fulwood due to snow. Stagecoach service 120 is now terminating at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital due to snow.

> Service 18 between Gleadless Townend and Bramall Lane is currently diverting via Norton LAne, Bochum Parkway, Meadowhead Roundabout and Chesterfield Road in both directions due to adverse weather. Hemsworth, Meersbrook and Gleadless Valley are unserved.

> Service X17 is no longer able to serve Matlock. Services terminating Chesterfield.

> Service 20 not serving estate roads and will operate via Chesterfield Road, Bochum Parkway and Norton Lane before terminating at Water Tower roundabout. Meersbrook and Hemsworth will be unserved.

> TM Travel Service 252 is currently suspended.

> Service 51 now terminating at Brook Hill Roundabout (University Square).

> Stagecoach service 52 is now terminating at Broomhill. Crookes and Walkley unserved. First service 52a towards Hillsborough is currently operating via University Square, Netherthorpe Road, Shalesmoor Roundabout, Penistone Road, Infirmary Road and Langsett Road.

> Service 137 Route from Rotherham to Sheffield will not serve Jenkins Avenue - Wincobank. They will be diverting via. Hollywell Rd. in both directions, says Stagecoach.

> Stagecoach 216/217. The service is only able to operate via the A6 (Main Road) at present.

> Stagecoach Service 6 is currently suspended

> Service 57 and 57A will no longer be running up Hole House Lane and will miss out the Cedar Road loop. It will divert straight along Manchester Road in both directions. Service 57a now no longer serving Worrall and will run directly along Middlewood Road due to adverse weather conditions.

> Services 61 and 62 suspended due to adverse weather.

> Services 81 and 82 are operating via the main road only between Malin Bridge and Nethergate terminus. Not serving estate roads or Hall Park Head.

> Service 83a towards Fulwood is now terminating at Hunter's Bar roundabout. Nether Green and Fulwood are unserved. Service 83a also no longer serving Firshill Crescent due to adverse weather.

> Service 86 terminating at Abbey Lane roundabout and not serving Lowedges. Between Foxhill and Grenoside, service 86 is operating directly along Penistone Road. Service 86 will continue to serve Asda on Deerlands Avenue.

> Towards Walkley, services 95 and 95a are terminating at Brook Hill Roundabout (University Square). Crookesmoor and Walkley unserved.

> Service 97 is unable to serve the Baslow Road terminus due to snow. Service 97 now terminating at Totley Brook along with service 98.

> Service 88 towards Bents Green is now terminating at Hunter's Bar roundabout due to snow. Bents Green now unserved.

> First 24 Service. Due to ice on the bus gate turning from the A61 onto Lowedges Road, all outbound services will continue along the A61, turning around at the roundabout and back up the A61, finally left into Lowedges Road without serving the bus gate.

> Canklow Bridge has been closed. First X1 & X10 Services re-diverted RBS & Meadowhall via New Wortley Road & Meadowbank Road in both directions. 73 diverted via Centenary Way, Rother Way, M1, Parkway & Catcliffe to & from Treeton. 208 to terminate at Brinsworth without going under Canklow Bridge.

Tram services and Sheffield snow:

Stagecoach say the snow is not causing any issues with trams or the tram services so far today, so all services are currently operating as advertised. Bosses say there may be some delays, as they have to work alongside other road users who could be impacted by the weather

National Highways warning

National Highways have issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North West, North East and Midlands regions between 9am today and 8am on Friday. Road users are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to journeys. They said at least 10-20 cm is expected to build up quite widelyon trans-Pennine routes over the course of Thursday and overnight into Friday, and roads around Sheffield/Huddersfield. They said: “There is an increasing risk of 20-30 cm building up on the A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 J21-23.”

Snake Pass closed by snow

Derbyshire County Council has announced the A57 Snake Pass, a link between Sheffield and Manchester, is closed. They said in a statement the road was closed because of snow, adding: “Unfortunately the electronic signs we have on the pass are not working today. Please do not attempt this road or any of the others we have closed.”

Woodhead Pass closed by snow