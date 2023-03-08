Sheffield is set to see the start of three days of snow this afternoon, according to weather forecasts this morning.

Forecasts by both the Met Office and the BBC are predicting snow to arrive today, with the Met Office forecast at 9am warning of light snow at 12noon and 1pm, before cloudy conditions take over. It then predicted heavy snow at 4pm, turning back to light snow from 5pm until 10pm. They also predict snow through most of Thursday and then Friday morning, before temperatures start to rise on Friday afternoon.

At the same time, the BBC forecast predicted snow at 1pm today, turning to sleet from 2pm until 4pm, then light snow for the rest of the day.

Forecasts by both organisations predicted snow on Tuesday, but in the end the day remained dry.

Sheffield is set to see the start of three days of snow this afternoon, according to weather forecasts this morning. PIcture shows snow causing disruption to traffic in the past in the city

If the snow arrives today it would be the first snowfall of 2023.

Sheffield has already been warned that it faces ‘disruptive snow’ on Thursday and Friday, with a Met Office yellow warning.

The yellow warning predicts a blanket of snow across the north of England and Scotland. The warning runs from 3am on Thursday (March 9) until 6pm on Friday (March 10).

It states: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday.”

It adds:

> There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur

> There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

> There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

> There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur