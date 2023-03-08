Snow has now arrived in Sheffield – and the weather has started to affect residents.

The first snow flakes began to fall shortly after midday on higher parts of the city, and it has gradually continued throughout the day.

Only light snow is now expected overnight, with heavy snow then forecast tomorrow.

Bus company Stagecoach announced the first bus service to be affected this afternoon. It said: “Due to snow in Fulwood our 83a Service will terminate at Hunters Bar until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

The Mayfield Valley, above Fulwood, is turning white

They later added: “Due to snow in Stocksbridge all 57s and 57as will only use Manchester Road in both directions, sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Due to snow in High Green Stagecoach’s number 1 Service was earlier terminating in Chapeltown, but it has now restored High Green to its route.

And the company says due to snow in Worsbrough Village its number 2 Service will divert straight down Sheffield Road.

Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead department, which carries out roadworks in the city, has already announced it is stopping roadworks for the rest of the week.

Snow has started in Sheffield today. Picture shows the snow at the Weston Park Museum, next to the weather station

It said today: “Due to the very cold temperatures and forecast snow we have cancelled all our planned road resurfacing work for the rest of this week. We will confirm new dates for this work as soon as we can, and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

They added: “After a very cold day and with some snow forecast overnight, our gritting teams will treating all Sheffield priority gritting routes from 6pm this evening. Don't forget to let us know if your local grit bin needs refilling.”

Travel South Yorkshire said: “The snow is starting to settle in parts of South Yorkshire, and is expected to spread across the region over the course of this afternoon.”

National Highways have issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the North West, North East and Midlands regions between 9am tomorrow and 8am on Friday. Road users are advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to journeys. They said at least 10-20 cm is expected to build up quite widelyon trans-Pennine routes over the course of Thursday and overnight into Friday, and roads around Sheffield/Huddersfield. They said: “There is an increasing risk of 20-30 cm building up on the A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 J21-23.”

Met office forecasts predict the snow will continue through the day. Disruptive snow is forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Sheffield weather forecast for tonight and Thursday

This evening, the Met Office forecast was for only light snow overnight. Light snow is expected at 6pm, then only cloud until 9pm, when more light snow is forecast. Cloud is forecast from 10pm until midnight, with light slow at midnight. The overnight temperature is forecast to be 1C.

Cloud-only conditions return at 1am, but light snow is forecast from 6am Thursday, then turning to heavy snow at 7am, with continuing heavy snow all Thursday, and continuing until 9am on Friday.

Snowy scenes in Fulwood today

A yellow weather warning for the next few days has now been upgraded to amber by the Met Office.