Sheffield has now been warned that it faces ‘disruptive snow’ on Thursday and Friday, with a Met Office yellow warning.

Forecasts for parts of the city say it will see snow tonight in some areas, although some forecasters now think some parts of the city are now forecast to escape tonight, after forecasts earlier in afternoon said it would be right across town.

However the yellow warning predicts a blanket of snow across the north of England and Scotland. The warning runs from 3am on Thursday (March 9) until 6pm on Friday (March 10).

It states: “Heavy snow has the potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday.”

It adds:

> There is a small chance that long delays and cancellations on bus, rail and air travel could occur

> There is a slight chance that roads may become blocked by deep snow, with many stranded vehicles and passengers.

> There is a small chance that communities could be cut off for several days

> There is a small chance that long interruptions to power supplies and other services, such as gas, water, telephone and mobile phone coverage, may occur

For tonight, the Met Office initially forecast snow across the whole city. That forecast remains for higher laying areas, although it is now forecast to start earlier than originally expected, around 10pm.