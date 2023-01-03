South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 21-year-old man has died following a serious collision on the A630 Rotherham Gateway, which closed the busy road for some time yesterday.

Police officers were called just after 9.30pm to a report of a road traffic collision involving two cars (a black Mazda and black Nissan) and a Kawasaki motorcycle, between Catcliffe Roundabout and Junction 33. Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier today, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed a person was taken to hospital following the collision. South Yorkshire Police earlier confirmed the road was closed as enquiries into the incident took place. They are now appealing for witnesses, or for anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward to help with the investigation.

Information can be passed to officers via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101. You must quote incident number 848 of January 2 if you get in touch.