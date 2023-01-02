3. Adrian Lane

Much-loved Sheffield cyclist, Adrian Lane, died after a collision with a car on a popular cycling route to the Peak District.​​​​​​​ Dr Lane was in the process of selling his IT business before moving to Santander with his partner when he tragically lost his life. The 58-year-old was on Ringinglow Road returning from a short ride in glorious weather on September 15, 2022, when he was in a collision with a car at the junction with Common Lane. He died a short while later in hospital. After his funeral a large group of friends and family walked from his home on Greystones Road and placed a white painted ’ghost bike’ at the scene as a memorial - and to raise awareness for road-users. Police put out an appeal for information after the collision, at around 5.40pm on September 15, between a red Vauxhall Corsa and Dr Lane's bicycle on Ringinglow Road, at the junction with Common Lane.

Photo: National World