Here we sadly remember some of those who tragically lost their lives during road traffic collisions in the last year.
Police and emergency services have had to deal with a number of road traffic collisions across Sheffield, South Yorkshire and the region involving the deaths of pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in 2022.
A mother tragically died after she crossed a road in Sheffield; a much loved cyclist lost his life after he was involved in a collision with a car; and two people died after an horrific car crash on a South Yorkshire country lane.
As investigations continue into the causes of these tragic collisions, heartbroken relatives and friends have paid tribute to those lost with floral tributes and even a ghost bike which was placed at one crash scene.
At the sight of one collision, floral tributes have been left near the spot where a woman was fatally injured in a collision on a major Sheffield road, and a convoy of car enthusiasts arranged to follow the cortege at the funeral of a young Sheffield man who tragically died after being hit by a car at a Scunthorpe car meet.
1. Some of those who sadly lost their lives in fatal road traffic collisions in 2022
Pictured are some those with South Yorkshire links who tragically lost their lives during 2022 after tragic road traffic collisions in Sheffield, across the region and elsewhere in the country.
2. Tracey Rimmington
A woman who tragically died after she crossed a road in Sheffield was named as mum Tracey Rimmington. The 53-year-old died after she was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Caddy, which was travelling away from Darnall, towards the Parkway, as she crossed Prince of Wales Road, in Darnall, just after 9pm, on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Ms Rimmington was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which was close to the junction with Mather Road. The driver of the van, a 22-year-old man from Sheffield, was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He was later released under a continuing investigation.
3. Adrian Lane
Much-loved Sheffield cyclist, Adrian Lane, died after a collision with a car on a popular cycling route to the Peak District. Dr Lane was in the process of selling his IT business before moving to Santander with his partner when he tragically lost his life. The 58-year-old was on Ringinglow Road returning from a short ride in glorious weather on September 15, 2022, when he was in a collision with a car at the junction with Common Lane. He died a short while later in hospital. After his funeral a large group of friends and family walked from his home on Greystones Road and placed a white painted ’ghost bike’ at the scene as a memorial - and to raise awareness for road-users. Police put out an appeal for information after the collision, at around 5.40pm on September 15, between a red Vauxhall Corsa and Dr Lane's bicycle on Ringinglow Road, at the junction with Common Lane.
4. Broadcarr Road, Barnsley
Two people died after an horrific car crash on a South Yorkshire country road on December 22, 2022. The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, and the front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old woman, both died at the scene, police have confirmed. Officers say it was the only car involved in the collision, which happened between Barnsley and Sheffield. A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called at around 6.20pm to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Broadcarr Road, in Hoyland. The car, a black Subaru, had been travelling from Sheffield Road towards the Elsecar Heritage Centre when it left the road at a bend and collided with some trees. The driver, a 49-year-old man, and the front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old woman, both died at the scene, according to police. Officers launched a witness appeal.
