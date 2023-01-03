Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to locate a convict currently serving over 13 years in prison after he did not return from temporary release on New Years Day.

Faruk Suleman, aged 52, was convicted at Leicestershire Crown Court of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to possess a firearm and imitation firearm, and producing and possessing Class B drugs with intent. He has been serving his 13-and-a-half year sentence since his 2018 conviction.

Suleman failed to return to HMP Sudbury following a period of temporary release from open prison on New Years Day and is said to have links to Sheffield, Birmingham and Leicester. He is around 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with a bald head and brown eyes and may have facial hair and sometimes wears glasses.

The 52-year-old also has a full sleeve tattoo on one arm, a Liver bird tattoo on the other arm and sometimes goes by the name of Mohammed Ismail. Members of the public are warned not to approach him if they see him.

Faruk Suleman failed to return to HMP Sudbury after leaving on temporary release on New Years Day.

Anyone who does see Suleman should instead contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, or by direct messaging on Facebook, Twitter or the force’s website. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the their website.

What is an open prison?

