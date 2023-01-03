Faruk Suleman, aged 52, was convicted at Leicestershire Crown Court of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to possess a firearm and imitation firearm, and producing and possessing Class B drugs with intent. He has been serving his 13-and-a-half year sentence since his 2018 conviction.
Suleman failed to return to HMP Sudbury following a period of temporary release from open prison on New Years Day and is said to have links to Sheffield, Birmingham and Leicester. He is around 5ft 9in tall, of medium build with a bald head and brown eyes and may have facial hair and sometimes wears glasses.
The 52-year-old also has a full sleeve tattoo on one arm, a Liver bird tattoo on the other arm and sometimes goes by the name of Mohammed Ismail. Members of the public are warned not to approach him if they see him.
Anyone who does see Suleman should instead contact Derbyshire Police by calling 101, or by direct messaging on Facebook, Twitter or the force’s website. You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the their website.
What is an open prison?
According to the government website, open prisons are the lowest category of prison for inmates and have “minimal security”. They allow eligible prisoners to spend most of their day away from prison “on license” for work, education or other resettlement purposes. Open prisons can only house prisoners who have been risk-assessed and deemed suitable for open conditions.