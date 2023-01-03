Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent several vehicles to the scene last night, and police also attended, closing the road while paramedics worked on the scene.
A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 9.46pm last night to reports of a road traffic collision on Parkway (Sheffield). A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”
South Yorkshire Police said that the Parkway had been closed. They said on social media at the time of the incident last night that emergency services were on the scene after a ‘road traffic collision’ at the Catcliffe roundabout.
They also urged people to avoid the area last night and recommended that they find alternative routes. Police have been approached for more details.