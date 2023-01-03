News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield Parkway police incident: Victim taken to hospital after crash closed busy road

A person had to be taken to hospital after a serious car crash on one of Sheffield’s busiest roads, emergency services have revealed.

By David Kessen
5 hours ago
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 12:21pm

Yorkshire Ambulance Service sent several vehicles to the scene last night, and police also attended, closing the road while paramedics worked on the scene.

A spokesman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Yorkshire Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 9.46pm last night to reports of a road traffic collision on Parkway (Sheffield). A number of ambulance resources were dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”

Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said that the Parkway had been closed. They said on social media at the time of the incident last night that emergency services were on the scene after a ‘road traffic collision’ at the Catcliffe roundabout.

Most Popular
A person had to be taken to hospital after a serious car crash on one Sheffield Parkway, emergency services have revealed.
Hide Ad

They also urged people to avoid the area last night and recommended that they find alternative routes. Police have been approached for more details.