The number seven route is back in the evenings after the operator put a curfew on the route last year because of attacks on the vehicles around Deerlands Avenue, where they were pelted with stones.

Coun Mike Chaplin, who represents the Southey ward on Sheffield Council, which was affected by the changes, said he was delighted to have seen the services running again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bus company Stagecoach has re-instated its evening bus services between Halifax Road and Ecclesfield – after police action over vandalism.

He added: “I understand police have spoken to the families of a number of young people who had been hanging around near the Asda and Farmfoods shops in that area. It seems to have gone quiet since then.

"It’s a relief, and I’m pleased about this. Bus services in the north of Sheffield have been bad enough without losing some because of vandalism. Losing these in the evenings made services more infrequent.”

Coun Tony Damms added: “It seems to have been resolved quickly. There are a lot of mainly elderly people in this area who depend on the buses. People may think throwing stones is a lark, but it is not.”

Bus company Stagecoach has re-instated its evening bus services between Halifax Road, pictured, and Ecclesfield – after police action over vandalism.

The buses had been stopped in the evenings since early in December

Buses attacked with stones in Southey Green

But earlier this month, The Star revealed police have identified several suspects, after the wave of attacks on vehicles which led to Stagecoach stopping the number seven running beyond Halifax Road at 6pm each night, rather than allowing them to travel the last leg of their route on to Ecclesfield.

Police confirmed they had identified youths they believe to be involved in the anti-social behaviour at the heart of the problem.

Bus company Stagecoach has re-instated its evening bus services between Halifax Road and Ecclesfield – after action over vandalism near Deerlands Avenue, pictured

Sgt Scott Sarson, of the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said at the time: “Patrols will be in place throughout January to ensure that we do not see a repeat of these emerging issues.

“We also have plans in place to work alongside Stagecoach to continue to address the issues caused.”