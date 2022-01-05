Police have identified several suspects, after a wave of attacks on vehicles which led to the operator Stagecoach stopping its number seven buses at Halifax Road at 6pm each night, rather than allowing them to travel the last leg of their route on to Ecclesfield.

It prompted talks between concerned Sheffield Councillor Mike Chaplin, who represents Parson Cross, one of the estates which was cut off from the service by the move, and the police.

A Stagecoach bus. The company had put a curfew on its number seven service, after Halifax Road, because of attacks on vehicles

He said he understood parents of around half a dozen youths had been sent formal letters by police about what was going on.

He said he would like to see the curfew lifted now that police had taken action over the issue.

“It seems as though the problem may be curtailed,” he said.

Stagecoach services across Sheffield are currently limited by ongoing strike action over pay by the union Unite.

Police have confirmed they have identified youths they believe to be involved in the anti-social behaviour at the heart of the problem.

Sgt Scott Sarson, of the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Toward the end of 2021, officers were required to respond to a number of reports of anti-social behaviour and damage being caused in this area - with a bus unfortunately being damaged during one incident. This activity is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in our community spaces.

“The team increased patrols in the area and spent extensive time in both the Asda and Farmfood stores off the roundabout linking Wordsworth Avenue and Deerlands Avenue. These were via ‘Pop-Up Police Stations’ and these will continue into 2022.

“Our robust plan allowed us to identify several youths involved in the anti-social behaviour incident and the appropriate action was taken. We are still reviewing CCTV and mobile phone footage to further identify those involved with a view to taking further action.

“Patrols will be in place throughout January to ensure that we do not see a repeat of these emerging issues.