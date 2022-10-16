The driver who published the picture on social media on Friday morning was waiting at Costco in the city near the Parkway, and described the diesel situation as ‘getting stupid’.

It comes at a time when Costco is listed as the cheapest place for fuel on websites.

This was the queue facing shocked motorists trying to get fuel at a Sheffield filling station, a motorist has revealed. Costco is listed as the cheapest for fuel in the city

Petrolprices.com listed the site as the cheapest in the city for petrol at 149.9p, with diesel at 168.9p.

Second cheapest was listed as Sainbury’s on Archer Road, with petrol at 159.9p and diesel at 177.9p

Morrisons at Ecclesfield was listed third, on Thursday, at 159.9p for petrol and 181.9p for diesel.

The site listed Texaco at Bradway Road in Bradway as fourth cheapest with petrol at 159.9p and diesel at 182.9p; and Morrisons Meadowhead in fifth at 160.7p for petrol and 178.7p for diesel.

Advertisement Hide Ad