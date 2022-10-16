They have appealed to the public to help them get in touch with each of those whose faces are shown in the pictures, pictures which they have released since the start of September.

Everyone featured in this gallery is being sought in connection with a criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Appeals for each are currently on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page, placed there since the start of September

Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. You can also contact South Yorkshire Police via the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

1. Attercliffe. Police released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary at Mersey Way, Attercliffe, on 1 October at around 2.40am. Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries.Quote incident number 437 of 1 October 2022. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

2. Burngreave Police released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a theft on 10 September at 7:45am, at Marshall News in Barnsley Road, Burngreave. Please quote crime reference 14/163009/22 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

3. Fox House Police want to speak to the people on the quad in connection with an incident in the Grindleford / Fox House area near Sheffield on Wednesday September 21. It was incident number 749 of 21/9/22 and is being dealt with by Derbyshire police Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales

4. Concorde Sports Centre Police in Sheffield released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an incident on 16 August at around 5pm in the Concord Sports Centre carpark in Shiregreen Lane. Quote incident number 249 of 17 August. Photo: South Yorkshire Police Photo Sales