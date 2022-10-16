Caught on camera Sheffield: 18 people on CCTV who police want to speak to in October
South Yorkshire Police want to speak to the people who were caught on these CCTV pictures in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
They have appealed to the public to help them get in touch with each of those whose faces are shown in the pictures, pictures which they have released since the start of September.
Everyone featured in this gallery is being sought in connection with a criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.
Appeals for each are currently on South Yorkshire Police’s Facebook page, placed there since the start of September
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or South Yorkshire Police on 101.
Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website. You can also contact South Yorkshire Police via the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.
